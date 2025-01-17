School Fair To Showcase Learning Options For Arkansas Families

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Following a transformative year for education, with more opportunities than ever available this fall, families and teachers are ready to celebrate during School Choice Week in Arkansas. The Reform Alliance invites families across the state to the Little Rock School Fair, a free community celebration highlighting the state's growing array of educational options.

The event will take place on Saturday, January 25, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the Wally Allen Ballroom at the Statehouse Center.

This vibrant fair will feature more than 60 local vendors from every part of Arkansas, including districts and individual schools, tutors, and community service providers, offering families the opportunity to explore educational options ranging from traditional public schools, public charter schools, private schools, online learning providers, homeschooling co-ops, and microschools.

The fair, hosted by The Reform Alliance, will shine a special light on learning opportunities now accessible to families through the LEARNS Act. Enacted in 2023, the LEARNS Act allows 90% of state education funding, approximately $6,850 per student this school year, to be used directly by families for education options of their choosing. Approved educational expenses include private school tuition, as well as piecemeal purchasing of learning materials, tutoring, therapy and more for homeschool or microschool students. Many providers of these services are participating in the fair. Beginning this year, all Arkansas students are eligible to apply for this program.

While parents explore schools and other services and have their questions answered, children can enjoy a photo booth, face painting, DJ, balloon artist, and free snacks.

"Polling data and the daily conversations we have with Arkansas families have always indicated that parents want to know more about their options in education, but too often they don't know where to start. This is where to start!" said Emmy Henley, managing director at The Reform Alliance. "Families can browse a diverse showcase of educational opportunities available, have in-person conversations with those educators, and make thoughtful decisions about what will best serve their child's unique needs, whether a specific district, school or supplemental learning service. And they can find all those in one place at this event!"

The Reform Alliance is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting educational opportunities and providing quality education for all students.

The Statehouse Convention Center is located at 101 W. Markham St. The celebration will take place in the Center's Wally Allen Ballroom.

Families can learn more and RSVP for the free event at littlerockschoolfair, or access the Spanish info at schoolchoiceweek/events/2025-little-rock-feria-escolar/ .

