AMADA, National Paralympic Committee Hold Joint Educational Seminar

Laman Ismayilova
Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency (AMADA) and the National
Paralympic Committee have organized an educational seminar on
anti-doping, Azernews reports.
Paralympic athletes in para-taekwondo and para-athletics
participated in the seminar.
The seminar, which took the form of a presentation, provided
athletes with detailed information about anti-doping rule
violations, the dangers of doping, and the doping control
process.
The Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency (AMADA) was
established on December 23, 2016, as a national anti-doping
organisation with the mission of fighting doping in sports.
The legal background covering the agency's mission is the Law
"On the fight against the use of doping substances and methods in
sport," signed and, respectively, implemented by the Decree of the
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the last quarter of
2016.
Azerbaijan made its Paralympic Games debut at the 1996 Summer
Paralympics in Atlanta, competing in track and field and
powerlifting. In the same year, the National Paralympic Committee
was established.
Since 1996, national paralympians have taken part in many
international competitions and six Paralympic Games. They enriched
the country's medal haul with multiple awards.
The Azerbaijani Paralympic team has made significant progress
since the Tokyo 2020 Games, where they won 14 medals including 4
gold, 4 silver, and 6 bronze.
Notable athletes, including Olympic gold medalists Lamiya
Valiyeva and Said Najafzade, proudly represented their countries by
waving their national flags during the official country parade at
the closing ceremony of the Summer Paralympic Games.
The Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games brought together 4,000
athletes from around the world.
The event marked the first time Paris hosted the Summer
Paralympics and the second time that France hosted the Paralympic
Games after Tignes and Albertville jointly hosted the 1992 Winter
Paralympics.
