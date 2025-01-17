Busch Donates 3,000 Euro To Women

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The Busch Group has once again donated 3,000 Euro to the women"s counseling center in Lrrach. Since 2019, the company has been regularly supporting the charity. It uses the money for its prevention projects against sexual violence, which run under the motto "courage feels good."



Over four days, the participants in the prevention projects, mostly primary school students in the third and fourth grades, practice listening to their gut feelings and drawing personal boundaries. They learn about their right to say no and seek help. They train to distinguish good secrets from bad ones and to name body parts.



"The aim is to teach children language and body knowledge so that they are able to recognize and name border violations," explains Stephanie Lais-Maier, prevention specialist and managing member of the women"s counseling center.

Music and theater scenes help children to better understand themselves and become clear about their own boundaries and feelings.



The "courage feels good" projects are financed by the Fritz Berger Fund from the city and the district of Lrrach. "For everything that goes beyond 25 projects, we need to raise additional money. We are therefore very pleased that Busch regularly supports us with donations," Stephanie Lais-Maier continues.



In 2024, the women"s counseling center in Lrrach was able to realize 35 "courage feels good" projects. They mainly took place at primary schools, but also at disability aid institutions and special educational training and counseling centers.



Another focus of the work carried out by the women"s counseling center, which has been active in Lrrach since 1992, is to support victims of sexual or domestic violence. It also provides victim support in criminal proceedings and helps people suffering from eating disorders.



Since 2019, Busch has donated a total of 14,700 Euro to support the organization"s work.

