Egyptian FM Calls For Urgent Access To Humanitarian Aid In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 17 (KUNA) -- Egyptian Foreign Badr Abdelatty stressed the need for urgent and sustainable access to humanitarian and medical aid in Gaza Strip in the coming period.

The Egyptian Foreign said, in a statement on Friday, that this came during a phone call between the Egyptian minister and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araqchi.

The two parties discussed developments in the region, including the Red Sea region, and the repercussions of the unrest over the past year on navigation security, most notably the situation in Gaza Strip.

Minister Abdelatty stressed the importance Egypt attaches to starting the implementation of the ceasefire agreement without delay, pointing out the need for the parties of the agreement to abide by all its provisions according to the agreed-upon timeframe.

He expressed his hope that the ceasefire agreement would restore stability and calm and reduce escalation in the Red Sea region, thus preserving freedom of international navigation.

He stressed the pivotal role that the international community must play in rebuilding Gaza, rehabilitating its infrastructure, and restoring security and stability to the Palestinian people.

For his part, Araqchi appreciated the Egyptian efforts to reach a ceasefire agreement and Cairo's pivotal role in this regard. (end)

