Japan Inaugurates Independent Mission To NATO

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Jan 17 (KUNA) -- The Japanese has inaugurated the Mission of Japan to North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in Brussels, making it as an independent mission from the Japanese Embassy in Belgium, the Foreign said Friday.

The inauguration, which took place earlier this week, will enable Japan to cooperate with more efficiently and to contribute to further enhancing and developing the relationship between Japan and NATO in the future, the ministry said in a statement.

Stressing that Japan and NATO are partners sharing fundamental values and strategic interests, the ministry said, "As it has become further evident that the security of Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific is inseparable, the Japan-NATO relationship has developed in a concrete manner in recent years."

Tokyo established a representative office for the Brussels-based NATO in 2018, which was overseen by the Japanese Embassy. (end)

