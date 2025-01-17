Will Trump's 'Polar Pivot' Spark A Superpower Clash?

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Trump's Greenland gambit signals the emergence of a“New Great Game”-one where control of this Arctic giant has become the ultimate strategic prize.

Like the 19th-century contest for Central Asia, this power struggle goes beyond land and ice: whoever commands Greenland gains the key to Arctic lanes, critical raw materials, and military supremacy in an increasingly accessible polar region.

As barriers melt, this autonomous territory of Denmark-though not part of the EU-has transformed from a remote outpost to the fulcrum of 21st-century geopolitical power.



Greenland is the world's largest island, strategically located in the Arctic between America and Europe. Despite its small population of 57,000, primarily Inuit, it holds immense geopolitical prominence due to its untapped energy potential, including oil, natural gas, and critical minerals. Its proximity to emerging Arctic shipping routes and role as a hub for military operations and Arctic surveillance further amplifies its strategic value.



In 2019, former US President Donald Trump's proposal to purchase Greenland drew global attention, framing it as“essentially a large real estate deal.” When Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen dismissed it as“absurd ,” Trump canceled a state visit to Copenhagen.

His

remarks , including a tweet featuring a gold Trump Tower superimposed on a Greenlandic village with the caption,“I promise not to do this to Greenland!” were widely mocked.

Yet, these comments highlighted deeper US strategic anxieties. Arctic ice receding has elevated Greenland into a geopolitical prize, with its Pituffik Space Base remaining key to America's ballistic missile early-warning system and space surveillance.



Trump's renewed push highlights mounting US concerns over Chinese and Russian influence in the Arctic. The autonomous Greenlandic government's

interest

in cooperation with China, particularly in mining projects, coupled with Russia's military build-up in the region, has intensified US urgency to deepen its engagement.

Meanwhile, the Danish government seemed caught off guard by Trump's statements, leading Frederiksen to scramble for a positive framing of the controversy.



Furthermore, in the current Trump 2.0 era, under the banner of MAGA, he has reiterated his expansionist ambitions repeatedly within a month, targeting the acquisition of Greenland and the reclamation of the Panama Canal. His near-absolute authority in this second term adds weight to these assertions.

