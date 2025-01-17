Mass Spectrometry Market Size, Share & Forecast To 2033

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Introduction

Mass spectrometry is a powerful analytical technique used to measure the mass-to-charge ratio (m/z) of molecules within a sample. It enables the precise determination of molecular weights, aiding in the identification of unknown components. This technique is supported by various technologies, including TOF, quadrupole, ion trap, Orbitrap, and Fourier transform mass spectrometry, each offering unique advantages in accuracy, sensitivity, and speed.

Moreover, mass spectrometry can be categorized based on sample preparation methods, such as liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS) and gas chromatography-mass spectrometry (GC-MS). These methods cater to specific analytical needs across a wide range of industries, including pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, environmental analysis, forensic science, and beyond.

Increasing investments in the R&D of pharmaceutical industries drive the global market

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are making significant R&D investments to create new molecules, with mass spectrometry playing a crucial role across the drug development process-from initial discovery to clinical trials. The technology's ability to deliver precise, accurate, and efficient analysis makes it indispensable in modern drug research.

For example, in November 2024, AstraZeneca announced a $3.5 billion investment to expand its U.S. manufacturing and R&D operations, supporting its global growth strategy through cutting-edge R&D centers. Such significant investments are driving the adoption of advanced mass spectrometry tools, boosting market growth.

Development of miniaturized and portable systems creates tremendous opportunities

Traditional mass spectrometers are often large and require high-vacuum environments, limiting their utility in field applications and restricting accessibility for broader user groups. The introduction of miniaturized and portable mass spectrometry systems is revolutionizing the field by expanding application possibilities and attracting new users. These compact systems facilitate on-site analysis in areas such as environmental monitoring, forensic investigations, and food safety, overcoming the limitations of traditional lab-bound equipment.

For example, in January 2024, researchers at MIT developed 3D-printed portable mass spectrometers designed for remote access. This breakthrough allows precise analyses in resource-limited or remote settings, significantly improving flexibility and accessibility. These portable systems enable real-time data collection and analysis, empowering faster decision-making and enhancing operational efficiency. This innovation is driving new opportunities for mass spectrometry market growth.

North America holds the largest revenue share in the mass spectrometry market. This leadership is attributed to factors such as increased investment in research and development for technological advancements, as well as the growing demand for advanced technology in healthcare and clinical diagnostics. Mass spectrometry is emerging with innovative applications in healthcare that show promising results. For example, in June 2024, Thermo Fisher Scientific launched an innovative mass spectrometer to advance clinical research. The instrument enables the translation of basic scientific discoveries into clinical applications, with the ultimate goal of improving health.



The global mass spectrometry market size was valued at USD 6,935.74 million in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 7,337.32 million in 2025 to reach USD 12,333.65 million by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period (2025 – 2033).

By product type, the global mass spectrometry market is segmented into time-of-flight (TOF), quadrupole mass spectrometry, ion trap mass spectrometry, orbitap, Fourier transform mass spectrometry (FTMS), and others quadrupole mass spectrometry segment leads the global market.

By sample preparation, the global mass spectrometry market is segmented into LC-MS, GC-MS, and others. The LC-MS segment dominates the global mass spectrometry industry, accounting for a significant share.

By application, the global market is segmented into pharma & bio-pharma, food and beverage testing, environmental testing, forensic, academic, and others. The pharma & bio-pharma segment dominates the market and is expected to register the fastest CAGR. North America is the most significant global mass spectrometry market shareholder.

Competitive Players

The key players in the global mass spectrometry market are Agilent Technology, Shimadzu Corporation, Danaher, Thermo Fisher, Bruker, PerkinElmer, Waters Corporation, LECO Corporation, SCIEX, CAMAG, JASCO, In Zybio Inc., Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions, SEPSOLVE, Sercon, and others.

Recent Developments

In June 2024, Waters launched the Xevo MRT mass spectrometer with high-resolution performance and speed. It employs next-generation multi-reflecting time-of-flight technology to deliver class-leading combination of high resolution and speed without compromising analytical performance.

Segmentation

By TechnologyTime-of-Flight (TOF)Quadrupole Mass SpectrometryIon Trap Mass SpectrometryOrbitapFourier Transform Mass Spectrometry (FTMS)OthersBy Sample PreparationLC-MSGC-MSOthersBy ApplicationsPharma & Bio-pharmaFood and Beverage TestingEnvironmental TestingClinicalAcademicOthers