Create Cherished Memories With Your Loved Ones At The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud, Bali

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud embraces Balinese traditions through thoughtfully curated experiences. Guests are welcomed with the sacred Welcome Blessing , where holy water is collected, blessed, and ceremonially used to offer a spiritual start to their stay. Additional cultural highlights include a

Canang Sari-making class , where guests learn the art of traditional Balinese offerings, and Sandikala rituals , which celebrate twilight as Balinese light torches around the resort to mark the evening's arrival.

Families and eco-conscious travelers can explore the resort's Hydro Haven hydroponic garden and discover sustainable farming practices. The Trigona bee hive , home to stingless bees, further highlights The Westin Ubud's commitment to sustainability. Guests can observe these vital pollinators in action, sample fresh honey, and even adopt a bee to support local bee farming. The honey is also used in wellness treatments like Turmeric Honey Jamu and Honey Scrub , offering a holistic experience.

Parents can unwind at the signature Heavenly Spa by WestinTM , while children engage in creative and educational activities at the Westin Family Kids Club . Families can take part in

interactive Balinese workshops or enjoy family yoga sessions amidst the resort's serene surroundings. The expansive pool area provides a refreshing retreat for both kids and adults.

Beyond the resort, Ubud offers an array of attractions, including Ubud Monkey Forest, Ubud

Royal Palace, Tegalalang Rice Terraces, Bali Zoo, and Bali Safari Marine Park . Guests can also bond over Balinese cooking classes , making their stay truly immersive.

Enjoy an exclusive family promotion where two children under 12 stay for FREE , with a complimentary extra bed and one-way airport transfer

for a

minimum four-night stay .

Discover the serenity of Ubud, where Balinese traditions meet modern premium, and every family member finds their perfect sanctuary.

