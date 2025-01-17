EQS-News: Wienerberger AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Strategic Company Decision

Term of Office of wienerberger CEO Heimo Scheuch Extended

Supervisory Board extends the term of office of CEO Heimo Scheuch until 2029 Supervisory Board fully supports wienerberger's growth, innovation and diversification strategy

Vienna, January 17, 2025 – The Supervisory Board of Wienerberger AG has decided to extend the mandate of CEO Heimo Scheuch (58) until the Annual General Meeting in 2029. Heimo Scheuch has been leading wienerberger as CEO since 2009, transforming the company from a brick manufacturer into a leading provider of innovative and ecological building material and infrastructure solutions in Europe and North America. The company's focus encompasses the entire building envelope in new build and renovation, as well as infrastructure projects in water and energy management. Peter Steiner, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, stated:“Heimo Scheuch has successfully driven the strategic transformation of the company into a provider of innovative integrated solutions. Recently, he has taken decisive steps into growth markets, particularly in the areas of renovation, refurbishment, and energy and water management. A milestone in this journey was the acquisition and successful integration of Terreal, a leading provider of roof renovation and refurbishment solutions, last year. This acquisition, the largest in the company's history, established wienerberger as the first European expert in pitched roofs for innovative roof solutions, playing a pivotal role in the renovation of the building stock. Alongside this focus on sustainable growth is Heimo Scheuch's strong commitment to the goals of the European Green Deal. wienerberger's ecological building solutions are advancing the green transformation of the entire industry. We are determined to continue this pioneering role and the successful path of sustainable growth together. The Supervisory Board looks forward to further collaboration with Heimo Scheuch as CEO.” CEO Heimo Scheuch expressed his gratitude on the occasion of his reappointment:“I thank the Supervisory Board for its trust. Thanks to our clear value-driven growth strategy, we are excellently positioned to seize the opportunities of future market recoveries. We will consistently pursue this successful course of sustainable and profitable development – through targeted acquisitions and ongoing organic growth. By continuously developing new solutions for resource-efficient, ecological, and affordable construction and renovation, we actively embrace our social responsibility. Our vision remains unchanged: to improve the quality of life for current and future generations. I will continue to dedicate myself fully to this goal – together with the Supervisory Board, my Executive Board colleagues, and wienerberger's more than 20,000 employees.” Heimo Scheuch studied in Vienna and Paris, earning multiple degrees in law and economics. He began his career in corporate finance and has been with wienerberger since 1996. As CEO since August 1, 2009, he has been responsible for the strategic and operational development of the company. Leveraging his international experience and strong focus on sustainability, digitization, and innovation, he has successfully transformed wienerberger and more than tripled its revenue. At the same time, he has positioned the company as a leading provider of innovative, ecological solutions for the entire building envelope in new construction and renovation, as well as piping solutions for infrastructure in water and energy management, placing the company on a sustainable growth trajectory. Today, wienerberger is the leading company in the field of ceramic building material solutions in Europe and North America and one of the largest suppliers of plastic pipe systems for water and energy supply in Europe. With more than 230 locations, the company has a turnover of around € 4 billion.



wienerberger

wienerberger is a leading international provider of innovative, ecological solutions for the entire building envelope, in the fields of new build and renovation, as well as infrastructure in water and energy management. With more than 20,000 employees worldwide, wienerberger's solutions enable energy-efficient, healthy, climate-friendly, and affordable living. wienerberger is the world's largest producer of bricks and the market leader in clay roof tiles in Europe as well as concrete pavers in Eastern Europe. In pipe systems (ceramic and plastic pipes), the company is one of the leading suppliers in Europe and a leading supplier of facade products in North America. At the beginning of 2024, wienerberger successfully completed the acquisition of Terreal, becoming the leading European provider of innovative all-in roofing and solar solutions, as well as solutions for the entire building envelope in Europe and North America. With its more than 200 production sites, wienerberger generated revenues of approx. € 4.2 billion and an operating EBITDA of € 811 million in 2023.



