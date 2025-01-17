French President Arrives In Beirut To Meet New Lebanese Leadership

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) French President Emmanuel arrived Friday morning in Beirut, Lebanon, for a short visit during which he will meet his Lebanese counterpart, Joseph Aoun, and Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam.

The French Presidency stated that Macrons visit aims to reaffirm Frances support for Lebanons new leaders and to assist President Aoun, who was elected a week ago after more than two years of a presidential vacuum, and Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam in strengthening Lebanons and ensuring its stability.

Macrons visit is expected to include meetings with officials overseeing the mechanism for monitoring the implementation of the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon, which was reached through French and American mediation.

Macron previously visited Lebanon twice following the Beirut port explosion on Aug. 4, 2020.

