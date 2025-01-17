Damage In Odesa Region After Russian Drone Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russians attacked the Izmail district in Odesa region with kamikaze drones overnight Friday, causing damage on the ground.

This was reported by the chief of the regional state administration, Oleh Kiper , Ukrinform saw.

"This night, the enemy launched attack drones at the Izmail district. Our air defense forces worked tirelessly. The Russians targeted infrastructure," Kiper noted.

According to the official, the attack caused no casualties.

The facades of non-residential buildings and a house sustained damage. The emergency response teams are deployed at the site. Law enforcers are documenting the consequences of the attack, the head of the regional state administration added.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on January 16, during an attack by Russian UAVs on one of the settlements in Kyiv region, the downed drone debris injured a 12-year-old boy.

