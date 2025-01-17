French Pres. Arrives In Beirut On Official Visit

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Jan 17 (KUNA) -- French President Emmanuel arrived in Beirut on Friday on an official visit to Lebanon for the first time since 2020, where he is expected to meet with senior officials.

Macron was welcomed at Rafic Hariri International Airport by Lebanon's caretaker Prime Najib Mikati.

The visit comes after Joseph Aoun was elected as president of Lebanon on January 9th, after a two-year presidential vacuum.

France was among five countries, notably the US, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Qatar, that sought in the context of a five-party committee to help in the election of a new president in the country. (end)

ayb







MENAFN17012025000071011013ID1109100171