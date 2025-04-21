403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Moldovan authorities detain Bishop of Moldovan Metropolis
(MENAFN) On Thursday, Moldovan authorities detained Bishop Marchel of the Moldovan Metropolis, a branch of the Russian Orthodox Church, at Chișinau International Airport while he was en route to Jerusalem to collect the Holy Fire for Easter, a deeply significant event for Orthodox Christians. He was subjected to a thorough search, had his passport confiscated, and was prevented from boarding his flight, despite nothing suspicious being found. His documents were returned only after the plane had left. In contrast, a representative from the rival Metropolis of Bessarabia, aligned with the Romanian Patriarchate, was allowed to travel without issue.
This incident is part of a broader campaign against those perceived as "pro-Russian" in Moldova. Just days earlier, Eugenia Gutul, the elected leader of the Gagauz autonomy, was detained at the same airport on vague charges, held for 72 hours, and later placed under house arrest. Other pro-Russian figures, such as opposition leader Alexei Lungu and Gagauz leader Viktor Petrov, have also faced detentions under unclear circumstances. These incidents signal a pattern of discrimination against figures with ties to Russia, under the guise of protecting Moldova's European aspirations.
At the heart of this issue is the government's attempt to control religious practices by aligning them with political goals. Nearly 70 percent of Moldovans belong to the Moldovan Metropolis of the Russian Orthodox Church. By targeting its clergy, the government sends a clear message: those who align with European or Romanian Orthodox bodies are free to worship, while those loyal to a church with Russian ties face state hostility. This is not about security, but about politicizing religion to further an agenda.
Moldova's actions mirror trends in Ukraine, where the government passed a law in 2024 effectively banning the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate, accusing it of supporting Russian aggression. This step has raised concerns about the state's increasing interference in religious life, setting a worrying precedent for the region.
This incident is part of a broader campaign against those perceived as "pro-Russian" in Moldova. Just days earlier, Eugenia Gutul, the elected leader of the Gagauz autonomy, was detained at the same airport on vague charges, held for 72 hours, and later placed under house arrest. Other pro-Russian figures, such as opposition leader Alexei Lungu and Gagauz leader Viktor Petrov, have also faced detentions under unclear circumstances. These incidents signal a pattern of discrimination against figures with ties to Russia, under the guise of protecting Moldova's European aspirations.
At the heart of this issue is the government's attempt to control religious practices by aligning them with political goals. Nearly 70 percent of Moldovans belong to the Moldovan Metropolis of the Russian Orthodox Church. By targeting its clergy, the government sends a clear message: those who align with European or Romanian Orthodox bodies are free to worship, while those loyal to a church with Russian ties face state hostility. This is not about security, but about politicizing religion to further an agenda.
Moldova's actions mirror trends in Ukraine, where the government passed a law in 2024 effectively banning the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate, accusing it of supporting Russian aggression. This step has raised concerns about the state's increasing interference in religious life, setting a worrying precedent for the region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment