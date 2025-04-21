South Korea: People Power Party Holds 1St Round Of Presidential Primary

MENAFN - IANS) Seoul, April 21 (IANS) The South Korea's People Power Party (PPP) on Monday kicked off the first round of its primary to shortlist four potential candidates for the June presidential election.

The PPP will conduct public opinion polls on eight contenders by Tuesday, as the election will be held on June 3 after former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was ousted on April 4 over his failed martial law bid.

In the second round, two candidates will be selected through a process that combines 50 per cent party member votes and 50 per cent public opinion polling. A final candidate for the presidential election will be confirmed on May 3.

To attract voters, candidates are stepping up their campaigns, Yonhap news agency reported.

Former Labour Minister Kim Moon-soo unveiled a pledge to expand the high-speed commuter rail network from the Seoul metropolitan area to other major cities.

Former Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo announced a set of welfare initiatives, including a proposal to raise the legal age for seniors from the current 65 to 70, which would adjust the eligibility criteria for elderly welfare benefits.

Former PPP leader Han Dong-hoon visited Gyeongju, the host city of the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in November.

PPP lawmakers Ahn Cheol-soo and Na Kyung-won headed to the southeastern city of Daegu, a conservative stronghold, to garner local support.

While Kim, Hong and Han were widely considered the top three potential candidates, Ahn and Na were seen as competing for a spot to advance to the next round.

Meanwhile, candidates will be required to register by May 11 and the official campaign period will kick off on May 12.

The law also requires a public servant running for President to resign at least 30 days before an election, making May 4 the deadline.

The new President will assume office immediately after the election without a transition team.

When former President Park Geun-hye was removed from office on March 10, 2017, the early election was also held exactly 60 days later, on May 9.

Meanwhile, Yoon, who dramatically rose from a top prosecutor to the presidency in about three years, became the nation's second President to be formally removed from office, with his surprise martial law bid rattling the nation for months and deepening political polarisation.

With the ruling, Yoon, 64, follows in the footsteps of former South Korean President Park Geun-hye, who was ousted in 2017 when the Constitutional Court upheld her impeachment over a corruption scandal.