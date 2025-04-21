Russian Army Attacks Three Districts In Dnipropetrovsk Region Over Past Day, Causing Damage

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russian troops struck the Dnipro, Synelnyk and Nikopol districts of the Dnipro region yesterday, causing fires, damage to infrastructure and other buildings.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, Serhiy Lysak, posted this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

According to him, in the Pidhorodnensk community of the Dniprovskyi district, dry grass and an outbuilding caught fire as a result of an attack by Russian drones, and a country house was damaged.

A fire broke out at a food processing plant in Pavlohrad.

The invaders attacked the Mezhivska community of the Synelnyk district with an FPV drone, damaging local infrastructure.

The Russian army dropped guided bombs on the Novopavlivka community. The consequences of the attack are still being investigated.

Russians shelled Marhanets, Nikopol district, with heavy artillery.

According to preliminary data, there were no casualties among the population.

As Ukrinform reported, 13 settlements in the Kherson region came under attack by Russian troops yesterday, with dead and wounded.

Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration