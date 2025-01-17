4.7 Magnitude Earthquake Hit Iran's Bushehr Province

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, Jan 17 (KUNA) -- An earthquake of 4.7 magnitude hit Iran's Vahdatiyeh region in Bushehr province, without causing material damage or casualties.

According to Iran's seismic center on Friday, the eathquake hit the country late Thursday, with a depth of five kilometers.

The earthquake did not cause any damage up until now, however, teams were sent to the affected area to assess any possible damage, head of Iran's crisis management in Bushehr Kourosh Dehghan said. (end)

mw







MENAFN17012025000071011013ID1109100170