4.7 Magnitude Earthquake Hit Iran's Bushehr Province
Date
1/17/2025 3:05:20 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
TEHRAN, Jan 17 (KUNA) -- An earthquake of 4.7 magnitude hit Iran's Vahdatiyeh region in Bushehr province, without causing material damage or casualties.
According to Iran's seismic center on Friday, the eathquake hit the country late Thursday, with a depth of five kilometers.
The earthquake did not cause any damage up until now, however, teams were sent to the affected area to assess any possible damage, head of Iran's crisis management in Bushehr Kourosh Dehghan said. (end)
mw
MENAFN17012025000071011013ID1109100170
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.