Christian Ahlmann Claims Second Victory of the Al Shira’aa Horse Show in the CSI4*-W Nirvana Travel and Tourism Speed Class

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – 16 January 2025 – The second week of the prestigious Al Shira’aa Horse Show commenced with a vibrant start in the main arena, showcasing exceptional talent across a variety of classes. The two-week tour, held at the state-of-the-art Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club, continues to set the stage for top-level equestrian sport in the region.



The day began in the main arena with the CSIYH1* 6-year-old Young Horses presented by Al Shira’aa Farms. British rider Charlotte Walker excelled in this 1.20m special two-phase, taking the top spot aboard Victoria’s Painted Secret CW, a mare that she bred and sold as a four-year-old to Caroline Toombes. The combination jumped clear in 30.44 seconds in what owner Toombes described as a fairytale win. Emirati rider Mohamed Hamad Ali Al Kirbi followed closely in second place with Onora J, completing the course in 30.77 seconds. Omar Abdul Aziz Al Marzooqi finished in third place aboard Al Shira’aa Farms Ltd.’s King Leon Z, a talented young stallion that jumped clear in 31.59 seconds.



Following this, the CSIYH1* 7-year-old Young Horses presented by Al Shira’aa Farms saw the top two places go to the class sponsor, with Humaid Abdulla Khalifa Al Muhairi of the UAE claiming first place on Argentina de Kreisker Z in 30.26 seconds, and Spanish rider Agusti Sastre Caballero in second place on North Star SS in 31.46 seconds. Ali Aziznia from the Islamic Republic of Iran followed in third place, riding Nairobi, a fraction of a second behind in 31.51 seconds.



The spotlight shifted to the first of the show’s 4* ranking classes with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council CSI4*-W. Abdulrahman Ikram delivered a masterclass aboard Graduate HBC, stopping the clock at an unbeatable 59.75 seconds, just 0.01s ahead of Belgian rider Constant van Paesschen and his own horse, Mixcoac LS la Silla who finished in second place. Jordan’s Sara Hussein Saleh Al Armouti claimed third place on Gladiator-P with a time of 59.96 seconds.



The final highlight of the day in the main arena was the CSI4*-W presented by Nirvana Travel & Tourism, where Germany’s Christian Ahlmann showcased brilliance aboard Otterongo Alpha Z, winning with a swift clear in 57.62 seconds around this challenging 1.50m course. This is Ahlmann’s second win of the tour, after he took the CSI3* last Friday on the same scopey horse. Irish rider Michael Pender claimed second place in 58.35 seconds riding Marion Hughes’ HHS Fortune, while Omar Abdul Aziz Al Marzooqi and Chaco Bay, owned by Al Shira’aa Stables, secured third in a time of 58.89 seconds.



Meanwhile, Arena Two was dedicated to the CSI2* competitions, starting with the Majesticq Royal Care 1.20m Two Phase Special. Seeing record entries of 104 starters, the class was split into two groups. Ali Mufrrej Ali Mohamed Alkarbi of the United Arab Emirates delivered a fast and faultless clear to finish top of group one on Saga De La Roque in 30.91 seconds. Fellow Emirati Moftah Jawhar Aldhaher took the top spot in group two riding Easy Nice de Langlade clear in 32.16 seconds. Second place in each group also went to Emirati riders, with Mohammad Al Ghurair and Corlyska clear in 32.33 seconds and Saleha Al Ketbi on Elton stopping the clock on 32.38 seconds.



The energy carried into the CSI2* presented by Bolesworth International 1.40m, where the level of competition remained intense. Out of the 54 starters, it was Emirati Nadia Abdul Aziz Taryam who delivered the quickest clear in 27.20 seconds riding Gabrielle Sol’heure to clinch the top spot. Abdelkebir Ouaddar from Morocco jumped clear in 27.58 seconds aboard Festival D’Argouges to take second place, while Syrian rider Aya Hamcho riding Imoogi Hero finished in third place in a time of 28.90 seconds.



The excitement continues throughout the week, culminating in the much-anticipated CSI4*-W World Cup Grand Prix presented by Longines on Sunday evening.



Photo Caption: Christian Ahlmann, winner of the CSI4*-W presented by Nirvana Travel & Tourism

Credit: Helen Cruden



