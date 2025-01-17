Swiss Defence Minister Steps Down

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Swiss Defence Viola Amherd has announced that she will step down at the end of March.



Español es La ministra de Defensa de Suiza anuncia su retiro Read more: La ministra de Defensa de Suiza anuncia su retir

العربية ar وزيرة الدفاع السويسرية تعلن استقالتها Read more: الدفاع السويسرية تعلن استقالته

中文 zh 瑞士国防部长维奥拉·阿姆海尔特宣布辞职 Read more: 瑞士国防部长维奥拉·阿姆海尔特宣布辞 Русский ru Минобороны Швейцарии Виола Амхерд объявила о своей отставке Read more: Минобороны Швейцарии Виола Амхерд объявила о своей отставк

This content was published on January 15, 2025 - 15:11 5 minutes SRF

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

She shared this news with the media in Bern. There had been rumours about her resignation for some time.

The 62-year-old Centre Party politician from canton Valais has been part of the Swiss government since 2019, taking over from Doris Leuthard.

The announcement overshadowed the main topic of the press conference: the reorganisation of compulsory service in the army and civil protection.

'The time has come to say goodbye'

In recent months, there had been repeated speculation in the media and political circles that Amherd might step down after her year as Swiss President. Amherd justified her decision by saying that after many years in politics and the executive,“it's time to step back”.

She thanked her ministry, the entire Federal Council, Switzerland's executive body, and the parliament.“I don't claim that everything has gone perfectly,” she said. However,“significant milestones have been achieved”.

Concerning 'growing polarisation' in Switzerland

She also stated that she views the“growing polarisation and the increased enforcement of particular interests with concern,” and explained that deciding the timing of the resignation is the only decision that a member of the Federal Council can make on their own.

Regarding criticism of army procurement projects, which have led to additional costs and delays, Amherd said,“I have always demanded a transparent and honest approach: if there are problems, they should be reported.”

When asked about the proposal to upgrade the army by 2030 instead of 2035 she replied that“it was an important proposal to increase the finances for the army. That was not a given, but it happened. Whether it goes faster or slower is always a matter of assessment. I have always openly and honestly represented the decisions of the Federal Council.”

Who will be the next defence minister in Switzerland?

According to Amherd, her successor should be decided during the spring session.“Whether it's a week or ten, it doesn't change much,” said the minister about the short timeframe.“And I am a person who decides quickly and then implements it.”

More More Gerhard Pfister to step down as Swiss Centre Party leader

This content was published on Jan 6, 2025 Swiss Centre Party president Gerhard Pfister will step down next summer, the party announced in a press release on Monday.

Read more: Gerhard Pfister to step down as Swiss Centre Party leade

In Swiss politics, new appointments to the Federal Council are a well-practised routine. Those interested in succeeding her now have enough time to position themselves. The spring session of the Federal Council begins on March 3.

Swiss political parties react to Amherd's resignation

Centre Party : Amherd's party has expressed regret over her decision to resign, thanking her for her tireless efforts and strong commitment to shaping policy. They highlighted her approachable manner and openness.“As defence minister, Amherd was quick to recognise the need to modernise and upgrade the army to address Europe's changing security needs and strengthen Switzerland's defence capabilities,” the party said.

Radical-Liberal Party : The Radical-Liberals call for a clear plan from Amherd's successor to lead the defence ministry. In light of the current geopolitical situation, the party emphasised that rearming the Swiss Army is the top priority. The party's president Thierry Burkart thanked Amherd for her service to Switzerland.“The Centre Party's seat in the Federal Council will not be contested.”

Swiss People's Party : Thomas Aeschi from Swiss People's Party says there's a need for action in national defence following Amherd's resignation. He stated that her successor must revitalise the army.“Switzerland must return to its perpetual armed and comprehensive neutrality,” Aeschi told the Keystone-SDA news agency.

Liberal Green Party : The Liberal Greens praised Amherd following her resignation announcement.“She has achieved a lot,” the party wrote on Wednesday on X. They highlighted the procurement of the F-35 fighter jets and the strengthening of cybersecurity as key accomplishments.“The Liberal Green Party wishes her all the best for the future,” they added.

Green Party : The Greens are surprised by Viola Amherd's resignation, just three days after sharp criticism from the Swiss People's Party.“The party regrets her resignation, even though they do not share her views on security policy. The People's Party must now follow through on their statements and take responsibility for the defence ministry,” they added.

Translated from German by DeepL/sp

This article has been updated to include the reactions of political parties following the announcement of Amherd's resignation.