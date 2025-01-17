Empowering Cambodia’S Next Leaders: Chen Zhi Scholarship Applications Now Open For 2025

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) Arabian Post -PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA – OutReach Newswire – 16 January 2025 – Prince Foundation announced applications are open for the Chen Zhi Scholarship Program's fourth batch, aiming to support 100 Cambodian university students in 2025. The program, initiated by Prince Holding Group Chairman Chen Zhi , provides full academic funding for high-achieving students from underprivileged backgrounds.

The Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport (MoEYS) partners with Prince Foundation to select qualified candidates. Recipients receive tuition coverage, monthly living allowances, professional development training and internship opportunities.

Prince Foundation , established in 2015, focuses on education, healthcare and community engagement initiatives across Cambodia, having invested more than $17 million in various social development programs targeting youth, families and local communities.

Three previous batches have supported 300 students, with recipients pursuing degrees in technology, business and engineering. The program represents a $2 million commitment over seven years.

“The Chen Zhi Scholarship Program aims to create pathways for talented young Cambodians to access quality education and contribute to their communities,” said Gabriel Tan, Head of Prince Foundation.“Our focus is on developing skilled professionals in sectors crucial to Cambodia's economic growth.”

Eligible applicants must:

– Hold Cambodian citizenship

– Have completed the 2023/2024 Bac II examination

– Gain admission to approved programs at partner universities

Partner institutions and eligible programs include:

– Royal University of Phnom Penh: Information Technology Engineering, Computer Science, International Business Management, Media and Communications

– Institute of Technology of Cambodia: Civil Engineering

– National University of Management: Digital Economy and Tourism

Online Applications open from January 15 through February 15, 2025. Final interviews will occur in early March, with recipients announced later that month.