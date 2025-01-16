CD Bioparticles Introduces Comprehensive Solutions For Exosome DNA & RNA Isolation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) CD Bioparticles announces its comprehensive portfolio of products for the isolation and extraction of Exosome DNA & RNA.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CD Bioparticles , a leading and supplier of numerous drug delivery products and services, announces its comprehensive portfolio of products for the isolation and extraction of Exosome DNA & RNA . These advanced kits are designed to streamline research into exosomes, offering researchers efficient and reliable tools for analyzing these crucial nanoscale vesicles.Exosomes are extracellular membrane vesicles (EVs) with a diameter of 30-200 nm secreted by various cells. Exosomes are commonly found in a variety of body fluids and their contents are rich in proteins, lipids and nucleic acids. They play an important role in intercellular information exchange, mainly involved in immune antigen presentation, neurotransmitter transmission, lipid metabolism and cell signalling, and are closely associated with the onset, development, treatment and prognosis of many diseases.In recent years, liquid biopsy, as a new non-invasive method, mainly detects circulating tumour cells (CTCs) and circulating tumour DNA (ctDNA) in the blood, provides information about patients' tumour lesions and is used to aid in the diagnosis and treatment of the disease. In addition, studies have now shown that genomic DNA and mitochondrial DNA can be detected in exosomes. As a novel drug delivery vehicle with natural properties, exosomes have the ability to cross the biological barrier of the human body and deliver drugs effectively and safely, making them a feasible and effective method of treating diseases.Analyzing Exosome DNA & RNA has become increasingly important in various research fields, including cancer diagnostics, drug delivery, and personalized medicine. To better study the exosomal DNA, CD Bioparticles has developed a comprehensive portfolio of Exosome Extraction and DNA Isolation Kits, which can easily and quickly isolate exosomal DNA from serum or plasma that is not contaminated with other DNA. These kits can be used to isolate exosomes from cell culture supernatants or body fluids (serum/plasma, etc.).The main principle of these kits is the design and modification of resins that specifically bind to exosomes based on the membrane structure of exosomes (lipid bilayer), thus enabling the extraction and purification of exosomes by binding to components of the exosome lipid bilayer with little or no binding to other proteins in the sample. Exosome DNA can be easily and rapidly purified and eluted using the spin column method and can be used directly in downstream applications such as real-time PCR, expression array assays, and NGS.CD Bioparticles is dedicated to providing researchers with the highest quality tools to advance the field of drug delivery. Its comprehensive portfolio of Exosome DNA & RNA isolation and extraction kits empowers researchers to unlock the full potential of exosome research. To find out more information about CD Bioparticles' Exosome DNA & RNA solutions, please visit products/exosome-dna-rna .About CD BioparticlesCD Bioparticles is an established drug delivery company that provides customized solutions for developing and manufacturing novel biocompatible drug delivery systems. It specializes in various formulation and drug delivery technologies, from conventional liposomes and PEGylated liposomes to polymer microspheres and nanoparticles for drug delivery. The company also provides contract research services for drug delivery formulation, formulation feasibility study, process development and scale-up, as well as analytical and non-clinical research services.

Richard J. Gray

CD Bioparticles

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.