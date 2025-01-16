Secret Network Joins Forces With DAIS To Champion Privacy In Decentralized AI

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Secret Foundation is proud to announce its membership in the

Decentralized AI Society (DAIS), joining forces with other leading Web3 and AI organizations to ensure the AI evolves with privacy, transparency, and ethical principles at its core.

As a leader in confidential computing, Secret brings vital privacy-preserving to the decentralized AI movement, a critical layer for ensuring businesses and consumers can engage securely with AI applications. By joining DAIS, Secret aligns its mission of empowering individuals and businesses with secure, decentralized solutions with DAIS's broader vision of an equitable AI future.

"Privacy is a fundamental right and a critical foundation for the future of AI," said Lisa Loud, Executive Director of the Secret Network Foundation . "AI must be developed in a way that safeguards user data, promotes transparency, and ensures ethical governance. Our partnership with DAIS strengthens our commitment to building a decentralized AI ecosystem that serves humanity rather than a handful of centralized tech conglomerates."

"The accelerating membership growth at DAIS is validation of decentralized AI's potential as a transformative technology movement and that it represents a core use case for the data integrity and distributed ownership qualities enabled by blockchain technology," added DAIS Chairman Michael Casey . "These new members are all providing critical, complementary components of the DeAI 'stack,' which means their presence within DAIS will strengthen the Society members' collaborative potential to overcome the challenges their industry faces and will put it on track to compete with the dangerously opaque centralized model."



With its expertise in confidential computing, Secret Network contributes a foundational layer to the DeAI "stack," enabling secure data usage in AI applications without compromising user privacy. This complements the work of Hedera, which bridges AI to enterprise solutions, and NEAR Foundation, which drives AI innovation within its blockchain ecosystem.

To amplify this mission, Secret Network will participate in the "Decentralized AI Salon" hosted by DAIS during the World Economic Forum in Davos on January 21. The event will explore the challenges and opportunities within the decentralized AI space. Secret Network is also supporting DAIS's collaboration with the Bermuda government to explore policy frameworks for decentralized AI, with a focus on projects like CariGenetics that ensure citizens retain ownership of their health data in AI research.

