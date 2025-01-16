Rabbi Perl Of Chabad Mineola Champions Light Over Darkness In Face Of Antisemitism

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Join Rabbi Perl for a thought-provoking Zoom presentation, "How Not to Combat Antisemitism", on Thursday, January 23, at 7:15 PM. Meeting ID: 840 2796 1548 | Passcode: 975649.

Understanding Antisemitism: Its Roots and Consequences

Rabbi Perl explained that antisemitism, while manifesting in various forms throughout history-from harmful stereotypes to horrific acts of violence-is deeply rooted in a rejection of moral and ethical values introduced by Judaism. The teachings of the Ten Commandments at Mount Sinai-principles such as justice, compassion, and human dignity-have inspired humanity for centuries but have also made Jews targets for those rejecting conscience and accountability.

"Antisemitism is not only an attack on Jews; it's an attack on the values of morality and justice that make our world a better place," says Rabbi Perl. "However, Judaism teaches us that this very hatred is a reminder of what we stand for: being a light unto the nations through acts of conscience and compassion."

A Vision for Change: Education, Kindness, and Jewish Pride

Despite the challenges, Rabbi Perl remains hopeful. His message is clear: "We must respond to darkness with light. The best way to defeat antisemitism is by embracing and sharing the very values it seeks to attack: goodness, kindness, and ethical living. And, as Jews, we must be unapologetically proud of who we are and the values we stand for."

Rabbi Perl emphasized the role of education in breaking down prejudice and ignorance. "By learning about Jewish history and values, and by fostering open dialogue, we create understanding and build bridges between communities," he explained.

Becoming Ambassadors of Light

As part of his vision, Rabbi Perl invites people of all backgrounds to take a stand against antisemitism by becoming "Ambassadors of Light." He encourages everyone to perform a daily act of kindness-large or small-and share it to inspire others.

"We are all capable of spreading light," Rabbi Perl said. "Each good deed adds to the collective light that will push back against the darkness of hatred and division." Participants are invited to share their "good deed of the day" by emailing it to Chabad Mineola or posting on social media with the hashtag #AmbassadorsOfLight.

Together, let's champion light over darkness. For more information, contact Chabad Mineola at 516-739-3636.

SOURCE Chabad Mineola

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED