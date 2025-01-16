Jeff Bezos' Company Send First Heavy Rocket Into Space
Blue Origin, the aerospace company owned by Amazon founder Jeff
Bezos, has successfully launched the New Glenn, a heavy-lift rocket
that could potentially compete with Elon Musk's SpaceX rockets,
Azernews reports.
The rocket was launched from the Cape Canaveral Spaceport in
Florida and carries special equipment designed to monitor all
flight parameters. The company plans to land the first stage of the
rocket approximately 10 minutes after launch on a floating platform
in the Atlantic Ocean, named "Jacklyn" after Bezos' mother. Blue
Origin aims to reuse the first stage up to 25 times, which is
expected to significantly reduce the cost of future flights.
Additionally, the company hopes to launch a cargo module into
low-Earth orbit during this first test flight.
Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX, congratulated Bezos on the
successful launch of the New Glenn rocket, marking a milestone in
the ongoing space race between the two companies.
The New Glenn launch vehicle is named after John Glenn, the
first American astronaut to complete an orbital spaceflight in
1962. Blue Origin first announced the mission in 2015, and the
company anticipates that the 98-meter-high, 7-meter-diameter rocket
will be able to deliver up to 45 tons of cargo to low-Earth orbit,
or up to 13 tons to geostationary transfer orbit in the future.
An exciting aspect of the New Glenn launch is its potential to
revolutionize space access. The reusability of the rocket's first
stage could help drive down the cost of space exploration and
commercial space travel, much like SpaceX's Falcon rockets have
done. This could open up new opportunities for satellite
deployment, space tourism, and even future lunar or Mars
missions.
Moreover, Blue Origin's continued development of space
technologies reflects a broader trend of private companies entering
the space industry, challenging traditional government-led space
programs and increasing global competition. The successful
deployment of the New Glenn could pave the way for more ambitious
space projects, including potential collaborations with NASA and
other international space agencies.
