403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Al Hayba, Mubashara Win The Gold And Silver Swords
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Al Hayba and Mubashara won the gold and silver sword titles respectively at the grand finale of the annual Purebred Arabian Camel Racing Festival for the sword of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani at the Al Shahaniya Camel Racetrack on Tuesday.
HE the Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya), Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani crowned the winners. The prestigious event was organised by the Camel Racing Committee over 15 consecutive days, with wide participation from various racecourses across the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.
In the open races for the golden symbols of the camels of Their Excellencies the Sheikhs, Al Hayba, owned by Al Shahaniya Camels, won the Golden Sword title and QR2mn in prize money after winning the main race for open camels. Al Hayba finished in first place with a time of 12:02:66 minutes, 0.45 seconds ahead of Jazla, owned by the Presidential Camels, who came in second place and received a cash prize of QR800,000 after recording a time of 12:03:01 minutes. Meanwhile, Fajajah, owned by Al Shahaniya Camels, won third place and received a cash prize of QR600,000 after recording a time of 12:04:83 minutes.
Muba'dah, owned by Al Shahaniya Camels, won the title of the main round for Omani camels and the Golden Shalfa prize and QR1mn after coming in first place with a time of 12:32:91 minutes. Al Qahidiyah, owned by Al Shahaniya Camels, came in second place and won a prize of QR500,000 riyals after recording a time of 12:34:74 minutes, while Al Gham, owned by Al Shahaniya Camels, came third and won a cash prize of QR300,000 riyals after recording a time of 12:35:22 minutes.
Al Shababi, King of the Presidential Camels, won the main open round and won the golden dagger and QR1mn riyals after coming in first place with a time of 12:26:11 minutes, 0.18 seconds ahead of Nihab, King of the Presidential Camels, who came in second place and won a prize of QR500,000 after recording a time of 12:26:29 minutes. Meanwhile, Madhkhur, King of the Al Shahaniya Camels, came in third place and won a cash prize of QR300,000 after recording a time of 12:31:24 minutes.
Manadi, the owner of Al Shahaniya Camels, won the main round for Omani female camels and won the golden dagger and QR800,000 after coming in first place with a time of 12:43:53 minutes, 0.89 seconds ahead of Majookh, also owner of Al Shahaniya Camels, who came in second place and won a cash prize of QR400,000 riyals after recording a time of 12:44:42 minutes, while Mughri, also owner of Al Shahaniya Camels, came in third place and won a cash prize of QR300,000 riyals after recording a time of 12:44:88 minutes.
In the Al Hail and Al Zamoul competitions, general rounds for the Silver Sword for the camels of the tribes, Mubashara, owned by Mani Ali Hamad al-Shamsi, won the Silver Sword title and QR5mn riyals after winning the title of the main round for open Al Hail after coming in first place with a time of 12:24:01 minutes. Najah, owned by Ahmed Matar Majed al-Khaili, came in second place and won a cash prize of QR2.5mn riyals after recording a time of 12:26:50 minutes, while Icon, owned by Nasser Abdullah Ahmed al-Misnad, won third place and a cash prize of QR1.5mn with a time of 12:27:36 minutes.
In the rest of the general rounds for the silver symbols that were held on Tuesday, the first round for the production of Al-Zamoul witnessed the crowning of Mublash, owned by Hamad Jarallah al-Baridi, with the silver dagger and a cash prize of QR1mn, after he came first in the round with a time of 12:17:63 minutes, Dhari, owned by Mohammed Sultan al-Ketbi, won the silver dagger and a cash prize of QR1mn, after he came first in the second round for the Omani Al-Zamoul with a time of 12:29:58 minutes.
In the third round of the open competition, Al Qassam, owned by Hamad Rashid al-Ketbi, won the silver dagger and a cash prize of QR1.5mn after recording a time of 12:34:53 minutes, while Nouda, owned by Mubarak Saeed Salem Al Zar'i, won the fourth round of the production purebred Arabian camels and received the silver shalfa prize and a cash prize of QR1.5mn riyals. In the fifth round of the Omani purebred Arabian camels, Sasco, owned by Nasser Abdullah al-Misnad, won the silver shalfa and a cash prize of QR2mn riyals after coming in first with a time of 12:15:62 minutes.
HE the Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya), Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani crowned the winners. The prestigious event was organised by the Camel Racing Committee over 15 consecutive days, with wide participation from various racecourses across the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.
In the open races for the golden symbols of the camels of Their Excellencies the Sheikhs, Al Hayba, owned by Al Shahaniya Camels, won the Golden Sword title and QR2mn in prize money after winning the main race for open camels. Al Hayba finished in first place with a time of 12:02:66 minutes, 0.45 seconds ahead of Jazla, owned by the Presidential Camels, who came in second place and received a cash prize of QR800,000 after recording a time of 12:03:01 minutes. Meanwhile, Fajajah, owned by Al Shahaniya Camels, won third place and received a cash prize of QR600,000 after recording a time of 12:04:83 minutes.
Muba'dah, owned by Al Shahaniya Camels, won the title of the main round for Omani camels and the Golden Shalfa prize and QR1mn after coming in first place with a time of 12:32:91 minutes. Al Qahidiyah, owned by Al Shahaniya Camels, came in second place and won a prize of QR500,000 riyals after recording a time of 12:34:74 minutes, while Al Gham, owned by Al Shahaniya Camels, came third and won a cash prize of QR300,000 riyals after recording a time of 12:35:22 minutes.
Al Shababi, King of the Presidential Camels, won the main open round and won the golden dagger and QR1mn riyals after coming in first place with a time of 12:26:11 minutes, 0.18 seconds ahead of Nihab, King of the Presidential Camels, who came in second place and won a prize of QR500,000 after recording a time of 12:26:29 minutes. Meanwhile, Madhkhur, King of the Al Shahaniya Camels, came in third place and won a cash prize of QR300,000 after recording a time of 12:31:24 minutes.
Manadi, the owner of Al Shahaniya Camels, won the main round for Omani female camels and won the golden dagger and QR800,000 after coming in first place with a time of 12:43:53 minutes, 0.89 seconds ahead of Majookh, also owner of Al Shahaniya Camels, who came in second place and won a cash prize of QR400,000 riyals after recording a time of 12:44:42 minutes, while Mughri, also owner of Al Shahaniya Camels, came in third place and won a cash prize of QR300,000 riyals after recording a time of 12:44:88 minutes.
In the Al Hail and Al Zamoul competitions, general rounds for the Silver Sword for the camels of the tribes, Mubashara, owned by Mani Ali Hamad al-Shamsi, won the Silver Sword title and QR5mn riyals after winning the title of the main round for open Al Hail after coming in first place with a time of 12:24:01 minutes. Najah, owned by Ahmed Matar Majed al-Khaili, came in second place and won a cash prize of QR2.5mn riyals after recording a time of 12:26:50 minutes, while Icon, owned by Nasser Abdullah Ahmed al-Misnad, won third place and a cash prize of QR1.5mn with a time of 12:27:36 minutes.
In the rest of the general rounds for the silver symbols that were held on Tuesday, the first round for the production of Al-Zamoul witnessed the crowning of Mublash, owned by Hamad Jarallah al-Baridi, with the silver dagger and a cash prize of QR1mn, after he came first in the round with a time of 12:17:63 minutes, Dhari, owned by Mohammed Sultan al-Ketbi, won the silver dagger and a cash prize of QR1mn, after he came first in the second round for the Omani Al-Zamoul with a time of 12:29:58 minutes.
In the third round of the open competition, Al Qassam, owned by Hamad Rashid al-Ketbi, won the silver dagger and a cash prize of QR1.5mn after recording a time of 12:34:53 minutes, while Nouda, owned by Mubarak Saeed Salem Al Zar'i, won the fourth round of the production purebred Arabian camels and received the silver shalfa prize and a cash prize of QR1.5mn riyals. In the fifth round of the Omani purebred Arabian camels, Sasco, owned by Nasser Abdullah al-Misnad, won the silver shalfa and a cash prize of QR2mn riyals after coming in first with a time of 12:15:62 minutes.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment