Fifty One East And Fnac Qatar Official Sponsors Of Qatar Major Premier Padel

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Fifty One East, Qatar's favorite department store, along with Fnac Qatar, the leading destination for all things tech, culture and leisure, proudly announces their return as Official Sponsors of the Ooredoo Qatar Major Premier Padel 2025, one of the most prestigious tournaments on the Qatar Airways Premier Padel Tour. This marks the second consecutive year of their participation as part of a three-year sponsorship agreement, further reinforcing their shared commitment to community support and the advancement of sports in Qatar.



The championship takes place from April 14 to 19, 2025, at the Khalifa International Tennis & Squash Complex in Doha, gathering the world's elite players, including Arturo Coello, Agustin Tapia, Ariana Sanchez Fallada, Paula Josemaria Martin, among others. As one of the four Major events on the global tour, the tournament continues to grow in scale and prestige, enhancing Qatar's reputation as a premier destination for international sporting events.



Bader Al-Darwish, Chairman and Managing Director of Fifty One East, commented:“We are proud to continue supporting the Ooredoo Qatar Major Premier Padel 2025 for the second year in a row. This sponsorship reflects our long-standing dedication to social responsibility and fostering a culture of wellness and sportsmanship in line with Qatar's National Vision 2030. We look forward to an exciting tournament that brings people together through the shared spirit of competition and community.”



He thanked the Qatar Tennis, Squash, Padel and Badminton Federation and its executive board, for their outstanding efforts in delivering an ever-evolving, world-class tournament.“Their vision and dedication have not only raised the profile of padel in Qatar but have also set new standards for excellence in the sport. We are delighted to be part of this journey and remain committed to such exceptional initiatives,” he said.



This year, Decode, the upscale streetwear concept store by Fifty One East, will join the Public Village with a unique showcase of the latest in urban fashion, bringing a fresh and modern edge to the tournament atmosphere. The presence of Decode further enhances the holistic experience for attendees, appealing to the young and style-savvy audience of the growing Padel community.



Fifty One East and Fnac Qatar remain steadfast in their commitment to supporting Qatar's flourishing sports scene and enriching the wider audience.