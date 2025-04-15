403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Smith Rides Alshanfara To Comfortable Athbah Cup Win
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Ghazwan Racing's Alshanfara clinched top honours in the Athbah Cup (Div 1) race day, winning the Purebred Arabian Graduation Plate (Class 4) at Al Uqda Racecourse yesterday. Ridden by Jefferson Smith and trained by Hadi al-Ramzani, Alshanfara edged out Mared Al Jasra by half a length in the 1,400m contest.
In the penultimate race, Pranil Arvind Kharat rode Al Ghashem to victory in the Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate (Class 6), securing a two-length win in the 1,200m run. Pearling Path, trained by Ibrahim Saeed al-Malki and ridden by Trevor Patel, triumphed in the Thoroughbred Handicap 75-95 (Class 3). Jockey Szczepan Mazur also entered the winner's circle, guiding Al Ghaith, trained by Zuhair Mohsen, to a one-and-a-half-length win in the Local Thoroughbred Handicap 30-50 (Class 5).
20th Al Uqda Race Meeting - Athbah Cup (Div 1)
WINNERS: (Horse, Trainer, Jockey)
1 - Purebred Arabian Graduation Plate (Class 4)
Alshanfara, Hadi al-Ramzani, Jefferson Smith
2 - Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate (3yo Only) (Class 6)
Al Ghashem, Mansoor al-Shahwani, Pranil Arvind Kharat
3 - Thoroughbred Handicap 75-95 (Class 3)
Pearling Path, Ibrahim Saeed al-Malki, Trevor Patel
4 - Local Thoroughbred Handicap (Class 5)
Al Ghaith, Zuhair Mohsen, Szczepan Mazur
5 - Local Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate (Fillies & Mares) (Class 6)
Kohinoor, Mohamed Khaled Elahmed, Fayos Martin Borja
In the penultimate race, Pranil Arvind Kharat rode Al Ghashem to victory in the Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate (Class 6), securing a two-length win in the 1,200m run. Pearling Path, trained by Ibrahim Saeed al-Malki and ridden by Trevor Patel, triumphed in the Thoroughbred Handicap 75-95 (Class 3). Jockey Szczepan Mazur also entered the winner's circle, guiding Al Ghaith, trained by Zuhair Mohsen, to a one-and-a-half-length win in the Local Thoroughbred Handicap 30-50 (Class 5).
20th Al Uqda Race Meeting - Athbah Cup (Div 1)
WINNERS: (Horse, Trainer, Jockey)
1 - Purebred Arabian Graduation Plate (Class 4)
Alshanfara, Hadi al-Ramzani, Jefferson Smith
2 - Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate (3yo Only) (Class 6)
Al Ghashem, Mansoor al-Shahwani, Pranil Arvind Kharat
3 - Thoroughbred Handicap 75-95 (Class 3)
Pearling Path, Ibrahim Saeed al-Malki, Trevor Patel
4 - Local Thoroughbred Handicap (Class 5)
Al Ghaith, Zuhair Mohsen, Szczepan Mazur
5 - Local Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate (Fillies & Mares) (Class 6)
Kohinoor, Mohamed Khaled Elahmed, Fayos Martin Borja
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment