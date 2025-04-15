Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Younousse And Tijan Continue Unbeaten Run

Younousse And Tijan Continue Unbeaten Run


2025-04-15 11:01:37
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar's beach volleyball duo, Cherif Younousse and Ahmed Tijan, continued their unbeaten run at the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Beach Tour Samila Open in Thailand, advancing to the semi-finals with a thrilling victory over their Australian counterparts on Tuesday.
The top-ranked Asian duo, Younousse and Tijan swept past Paul Burnett and Luke Ryan, securing the win with a 21-18, 21-16 scoreline in a 36-minute clash.
Earlier, the former Olympic bronze medallists, Younousse and Tijan overcame Indonesian team of Danangsyah Pribadi and Yosi Firnanda by 21–15, 21–14 in their final group stage match which lasted 39 minutes.
Their campaign began with a commanding victory over Hong Kong's SH Kan and C Wong (21–8, 21–6) in 24 minutes. They then outlasted Kazakhstan's Sergey Bogatu and Kirill Gurin 21–11, 26–24 in a tightly contested 47-minute encounter, before dispatching Iran's Salemi and Ghalehnovi (21–13, 21–9) in 33 minutes to secure a place among the top eight contenders.
Younousse and Tijan, currently ranked 12th in the world, will next face Iran's top pair, Abbas Pourasgari and Alireza Aghajanighasab, in Wednesday's semi-final. The final is scheduled to take place later on Wednesday.

MENAFN15042025000067011011ID1109434771

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search