Macron To Visit Beirut Friday For Talks On Support

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Jan 16 (KUNA) -- French President Emmanuel is due to to Lebanon on Friday to discuss with officials plans for supporting the country and boosting mutual cooperation, the president's adviser said at a news conferemce on eve of the mission.

Emmanuel Bonne speaking at a news re-affirmed Paris' support for Lebanon amid the current turbulent circumstances at the regional level.

Macron in the planned meetings with the Lebanese leaders will re-affirm commitment to Lebanon's stability and unity, Bonne said. France eyes this country as of political, symbolic and strategic value, particularly these days, in the Middle East, he added.

His visit comes on the heels of electing a new president for the republic, Joseph Aoun, and a new premier, Nawaf Salam, currently engaged in a flurry of talks at the local level for forming a new fully-powered government. (end) mo

