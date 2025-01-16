Beijing Plans To Host The Next World Humanoid Robot Games
(MENAFN- Robotics & automation News) Beijing plans to host the next World Humanoid Robot Games
Beijing plans to host the World Humanoid Robot Games this year, said Yin Yong during the third session of the 16th Beijing Municipal People's congress on Tuesday.
Yin, Beijing's mayor, highlighted that the city will foster future industries in 2025, such as humanoid robots, commercial space, biomanufacturing and new materials in the government work report.
China's humanoid robot industry has been thriving in recent years.
In December 2024, the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology released a report on the development of the industry in China.
According to the report, from 2014 to the third quarter of 2024, there were 176 investment and financing events involving humanoid robot companies, representing 40 percent of the global total. The total investment and financing amount exceeded $5.5 billion.
