Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Stand For Touring Motorcycle Parts (SGM-408)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a versatile stand for holding Harley Davidson* touring body panels that have been removed during routine maintenance and customization is taking place, so I invented this."," said an inventor, from

Casco, Mich., "so I invented THE DEAD HORSE STAND. My design helps keep the components secured, elevated, and separated to avoid any possible damage."



The patent-pending invention provides a solid support for detached motorcycle parts being temporarily stored. In doing so, it prevents scratches, small dents, and dings in very expensive motorcycle parts when removed for repairs, detailing or customization. As a result, it provides added protection. The invention features a sturdy and secure design that is easy to use, fold and store so it is ideal for motorcycle owners, repair facilities, and customizers. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis sales office of

InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-SGM-408, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

*InventHelp® is neither affiliated with nor endorsed by H-D U.S.A., LLC, the manufacturer HARLEY-DAVIDSON of which holds a trademark.

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED