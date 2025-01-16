Avenir Properties Launches Devenir Construction

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Simon BermanMONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Avenir Properties, a leading Montreal-based real estate group, proudly announces the launch of Devenir Construction, its wholly owned subsidiary. Licensed under the RBQ certification, Devenir Construction provides end-to-end construction solutions, specializing in self-storage, industrial, and commercial construction, including development, budgeting, and project management.Having previously operated as an in-house service catering to Avenir Properties' brands for self-storage, commercial and industrial leasing, Devenir Construction has evolved to meet the dynamic needs of its clientele.Since 2022, Devenir Construction has delivered over 500,000 square feet of self-storage projects in Montreal; as well as 150,000 square feet of turnkey offices and medical space for commercial clients.Client testimonies have reflected exceptional satisfaction with the construction company thus far: "The team at Devenir Construction helped bring our vision to life with a welcoming and customized space, making it possible for us to bring Kids Physio Group to Montreal. We're thrilled to invite families into our new space,” shared Alex Szabo of Kids Physio Group, a company housed on the ground floor of Avenir Properties' Ferrier headquarters in Montreal.Moving forward, Devenir Construction will extend its expertise and services to other real estate brands and developers across Quebec. This strategic expansion underscores Avenir's unwavering commitment to delivering comprehensive solutions and meeting the current market demand.With humble beginnings in self-storage over twenty years ago, Avenir Properties has garnered a stellar reputation for innovation and sustainability through brands such as Montreal Mini-Storage and Clickspace. The launch of Devenir Construction is expected to further enhance this legacy."The creation of Devenir Construction represents a natural extension of our core capabilities, driven by industry demand for specialized storage builds and construction management services. We are proud to offer a turnkey approach with a focus on quality, safety, budget, and rapid turnaround time," explained Simon Berman, CEO, and founder of Avenir Properties.The addition of Devenir Construction further solidifies Avenir's real estate portfolio, with plans for additional expansions and acquisitions in early Q1 of 2025.###About Avenir PropertiesAvenir Properties is a community-driven real estate firm dedicated to changing the way Canadians experience space. Emphasizing innovation and connection, the Avenir Properties brand encompasses an estimated 2.5M sq of self-storage, office, commercial, and coworking space across the vibrant landscape of Quebec. To discover more about Avenir Properties and its commitment to redefining spaces, please visit us at .About Devenir ConstructionDevenir Construction, a subsidiary of Avenir Properties, is a Montreal-based licensed real estate entity specializing in end-to-end construction solutions. To discover more about Devenir Construction and its projects, please visit us at devenir

