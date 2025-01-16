OP360 Achieves Great Place To Work® Certification Across Global Operations For 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

OP360 receives GPTW Certification in all three countries.

OP360 has received a Great Place To Work® CertificationTM for all operating countries: United States, Colombia, and the Philippines.

- David Highbloom, Chief Administrative Officer at OP360RIDGEFIELD, CT, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- OfficePartners360 (OP360) has secured the prestigious Great Place To Work® CertificationTM across all its operations in the United States , Colombia , and the Philippines , demonstrating consistent excellence in workplace culture across its entire global footprint.The certification, based on anonymous employee feedback, evaluated OP360's performance across five critical dimensions of the Great Place To Work® Trust Model©: Credibility, Respect, Fairness, Pride, and Camaraderie. Employees across all locations consistently rated the company highly in key areas, which include management's communication transparency, professional development opportunities, equitable practices, team collaboration, and overall workplace community.“This triple-country certification validates our commitment to building a culture of trust and excellence,” said David Highbloom, Chief Administrative Officer.“Our success stems from focusing on the core elements that matter most to employees–from meaningful professional development to inclusive practices and transparent leadership.”The Great Place To Work® certification, globally recognized as the gold standard for workplace excellence, reflects OP360's dedication to fostering an environment where employees feel valued, supported, and empowered to deliver exceptional results across all global locations.About OP360OfficePartners360 (OP360) is a leading business process outsourcing company providing innovative solutions to businesses worldwide. We are mindful of our ethical, social, environmental, and financial footprint, and continuously support our community partners by making meaningful contributions to the local communities where we operate.

David Highbloom

OfficePartners360 (OP360)

+1 844-466-7360

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.