Synergy University Dubai Rolls Out Advanced IT Programmes To Fill Skills Gap In UAE's Digital Economy

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Synergy University Dubai has launched two new advanced IT programmes aimed at addressing the increasing demand for skilled professionals in the UAE's rapidly evolving digital economy. The Bachelor of Science in Information Systems and Technologies and the Master of Science in Applied Informatics are designed to equip students with the critical expertise needed to drive innovation, enhance cybersecurity and manage complex digital projects.

The UAE's ongoing digital transformation fueled by initiatives such as the Dubai Smart City project and the national AI strategy has created an urgent need for a new generation of tech professionals. As the country's digital economy continues to expand, professionals with advanced skills in Full-Stack Development, AI, cybersecurity and the rapidly growing gaming industry are in high demand to help support and secure this growth.



The Bachelor of Science in Information Systems and Technologies (Full-Stack Development) equips students with expertise in modern technologies focusing on the development, support and security of information systems to address contemporary challenges in the digital economy. The programme is designed to ensure students not only understand the theoretical aspects of these fields but also gain practical skills through internships and collaborations with key industry players.



Meanwhile, the Master of Science in Applied Informatics offers advanced training in Digital Project, Product and Innovation Management. It prepares professionals to lead digital transformation initiatives and manage technological projects that drive innovation across industries. The curriculum is designed to meet the evolving demands of the global digital economy with an emphasis on leadership, critical thinking and practical problem-solving skills.



"Given the rapid pace of digital advancement in the UAE there is a critical need for professionals who can drive innovation and secure the next generation of digital systems," said Ilia Melnichuk, CEO of Synergy University Dubai . "Our new programmes are designed to equip graduates with the technical expertise and leadership skills essential for navigating the challenges of the digital economy. Through industry internships with leading companies students will gain invaluable real-world experience preparing them to play a key role in the UAE's vision of becoming a global leader in technology and cybersecurity."



Synergy University Dubai's new offerings align with the UAE's long-term vision for technological leadership ensuring graduates are ready to take on vital roles in cybersecurity, AI, digital project management and the booming gaming industry.



Synergy University Dubai is a progressive higher education institution committed to offering industry-relevant academic programmes designed to equip students with the skills and knowledge needed to succeed in an increasingly complex and dynamic global economy.