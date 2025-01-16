Branching Minds Launches AI-Powered MTSS Meeting Assistant

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New offering helps educators reduce time spent preparing for MTSS meetings by up to 91%, while improving meeting efficiency and effectiveness.

- Heather Davis, Special Education Teacher, Unadilla Valley CSDNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Branching Minds, a leading education company that leverages the sciences and to help K-12 schools and districts effectively personalize instruction and intervention, is thrilled to announce the launch of its AI-Powered MTSS Meeting Assistant . This innovative feature is designed to make MTSS meetings more focused and effective for school teams, optimizing educator collaboration and data-informed decision-making to drive student success.The Meeting Assistant leverages advanced AI to automate the creation of MTSS Meeting agendas and invitations, take real-time meeting notes, and clearly outline next steps. By reducing administrative burden and improving meeting efficiency, Meeting Assistant empowers educators to focus on what matters most-supporting students.“Effective MTSS meetings are essential for flagging and supporting individual student needs, but the preparation and documentation process can be incredibly time-consuming for educators, who are already stretched thin,” said Maya Gat, CEO & Co-Founder of Branching Minds.“The Meeting Assistant not only saves educators hours of prep work, but also ensures that every meeting is productive, actionable, and student-centered. This toolset represents our continued commitment to equipping educators with the tools they need to support students efficiently and effectively.”The AI-Powered MTSS Meeting Assistant is the latest addition to the existing Branching Minds MTSS platform, which is designed to scaffold and streamline the work of MTSS for districts and schools. With the Branching Minds platform and Meeting Assistant, school districts can centralize all of their MTSS work and data in one place-universal screening, attendance, and course performance data; intervention planning; progress monitoring; documentation; meeting agendas, summaries, and action steps; family communication; and more-while leveraging AI and embedded best practices from the learning sciences to help teachers better support students.Since its launch, the Meeting Assistant has garnered enthusiastic feedback from educators. Districts that piloted the tool reported a 78-91% reduction in time spent preparing for MTSS meetings, along with a 20% improvement in meeting outcomes. Additionally, over 90% of administrators who piloted the tool found that it improved the efficiency of their MTSS meetings, and 70% found that it improved MTSS meeting effectiveness.“The Branching Minds Meeting Assistant has completely changed the way we approach Tier 3 meetings. It's efficient, compliant, and finally feels like a tool built with educators in mind.”- Heather Davis, Special Education Teacher, Unadilla Valley Central School District (NY)“I love the Branching Minds Meeting Assistant because it helps meetings function better. It generates an agenda for you. I like it's real-time decision-making. It is everything you need during meetings.”- Ronda French, Assistant Director of Pupil Services, Medina City SchoolsBranching Minds continues to lead the way in simplifying and scaffolding MTSS implementation, supporting schools and districts with personalized instruction and intervention, and improved outcomes for students. Educators all want to work smarter, not harder. With the Meeting Assistant, now they can.To learn more about the AI-Powered MTSS Meeting Assistant and how it can benefit your school or district, visit .About Branching MindsBranching Minds partners with schools to help educators streamline differentiation and personalize learning through an MTSS system solution that simplifies best practices. Branching Minds has collaborated with nearly 300,000 teachers and 545 districts across 38 states, improving outcomes for more than 2 million students. For more information, visit .

