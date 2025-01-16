Northern And Central California STEM Students Encouraged To Apply For PG&E College Scholarships Of Up To $10,000

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PG&E's Employee Resource/Engineering Groups Also Offer College Scholarships for Combined Total of $600,000 This Year

OAKLAND, Calif., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The PG&E Corporation Foundation (PG&E Foundation) is inviting applicants for its annual Better Together STEM Scholarship Program for students pursuing Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) disciplines.

The PG&E Foundation will provide $350,000 in total funding for 60 scholarships in the amounts of $10,000, $5,000 and $2,500 awards for eligible students.

Better Together STEM Scholarships are designed to give the next generation of Californians an opportunity to learn and succeed in higher education and support students who have made an impact in their community or who have overcome personal challenges.

"For more than a decade, The PG&E Corporation Foundation has had the honor of helping students pursue careers as scientists, engineers and innovators powering California's clean energy progress and future. It is our privilege to play a part in helping these young people grow and succeed in their academic and professional endeavors," said Carla Peterman, PG&E Corporation Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Chief Sustainability Officer, and Chair of the Board of The Foundation.

The Better Together STEM Scholarship program has evolved over the years to help lessen the financial burden of attending college for more students and their families.

In 2023, The PG&E Foundation added a new $5,000 scholarship that expanded the program to 20 additional students - up from 40 to 60 student recipients. In 2022, responding to a trend in applications from students admitted to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), eligibility expanded to students planning to attend HBCUs anywhere in the United States, in addition to California colleges and universities.

Since 2012, the Better Together STEM Scholarship Program has awarded $7.45 million to accomplished students based on a combined demonstration of community leadership, personal triumph, financial need and academic achievement. See videos of prior STEM Scholarship recipients .

Deadline and criteria



Interested applicants can learn more and apply

here . Deadline to apply is March 14, 2025.

Scholarships will be awarded by August.

Scholarships will be awarded based on academic achievement, demonstrated participation and leadership in school and community activities, and financial need. Students must pursue qualifying degrees in STEM disciplines include engineering, computer science/information systems, cybersecurity, environmental sciences, math and physics.

Applications are open to:



High school seniors or graduates

Students who have received a GED certification

Current undergraduate students

Non-traditional students or military veterans returning to school or pursuing their first undergraduate degree Applicants must live or be a dependent of a resident in PG&E's service area in Northern and Central California; plan to enroll in full-time undergraduate study for the entire 2025-2026 academic year; and be seeking their first undergraduate degree at an accredited four-year institution in California or HBCU.

PG&E Employee Resource Group scholarships

In addition to the Better Together STEM Scholarship Program, PG&E's 11 employee resource groups (ERGs) and two engineering networking groups (ENGs) award scholarships to help offset the cost of higher education. The funds are raised entirely through coworker donations, coworker fundraising events and the company's coworker giving program. Since 1989, more than $6 million in ERG/ENG scholarships have been received by thousands of recipients. Apply here .

About The PG&E Corporation Foundation

The PG&E Corporation Foundation is an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, separate from PG&E and sponsored by PG&E Corporation.

