Growth Opportunities In The Fruit Beer Market 2025-2030

The global fruit beer market size is estimated to reach USD 433.2 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2025 to 2030. The growing popularity of alcohol free beer among millennials as an occasional drink during after-office hours and weekends is expected to remain a favorable factor for the industry growth over the next few years.

In terms of flavor, the market is bifurcated into peach, raspberry, cherry, apricot, and others. Raspberry flavored beer accounted for the largest share of 29.9% in 2019 owing to high popularity of this fruit flavor among young consumers. Cherry flavored beer is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period owing to high popularity of this fruit flavor among female consumers. Moreover, increasing product availability at supermarkets and hypermarkets is expected to contribute to the segment growth.

On-trade sales channel accounted for a share of 65.4% in 2019. Growing trend of socializing at bars, pubs, and liquor lounges owing to availability of a variety of options is a major factor driving the sale of fruit beer through on-trade distribution channel. Increasing number of microbreweries across the world is also expected to drive the on-trade channel segment.

Off-trade distribution channel is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period. Increasing product availability at hypermarkets is a main factor driving the sales of fruit beer through off-trade channel. Furthermore, increasing number of hypermarkets in economies, such as India, China, and Brazil, is expected to contribute to the segment growth.

Fruit Beer Market Report Highlights

In terms of flavor, the raspberry segment dominated the industry with the largest revenue share of 29.3% in 2024. It is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years as a result of growing popularity of raspberry flavor among consumers

The off-trade segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Increasing availability of the product at affordable prices through off-trade distribution channel will boost the segment growth

The Asia Pacific fruit beer market is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to growing popularity of alcohol-free beer among the youth population of countries, including China and India Key industry players of fruit beer market include Jester King, New Glarus Brewing Company, Allagash Brewing Company, Siren Craft Brew, Founders Brewing Co., New Belgium Brewing Company, Anchor Brewing, The Golden Road, and Sixpoint Brewery. This report addresses:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $327.9 million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $433.2 million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.7% Regions Covered Global



