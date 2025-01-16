Fourth Year Home Depot Is Ranked America's Most Trusted In Lifestory Research 2025 Home Improvement Store Study

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Lifestory Research announces the results of the 2025 America's Most Trusted® Home Improvement Store Study.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Lifestory Research 2025 America's Most Trusted® Home Improvement Store Study has named Home Depot the most trusted brand among consumers shopping for home improvement products. With a Net Trust Quotient Score of 110.8, Home Depot topped the rankings, marking the fourth consecutive year it has earned this distinction as the most trusted specialty retail home store.Based on the opinions of 5,142 U.S. consumers surveyed over the past year, the study underscores Home Depot's strong reputation for reliability and customer satisfaction in the home improvement sector. In addition to Home Depot, other trusted brands highlighted in the study include Lowe's, Ace Hardware, Costco, Best Buy, Target, Sam's Club, and Walmart. These brands have garnered widespread recognition and consumer confidence, contributing to their inclusion in the study's rankings.The Lifestory Research 2025 America's Most Trusted® Home Improvement Store Study found that several key features are important to consumers when choosing a trusted home improvement store. Quality and reliability of products ranked at the top, with shoppers seeking brands that offer durable, high-quality materials for home improvement projects. Competitive pricing and frequent promotions also significantly shaped consumer trust, as value for money remains a top consideration for those making substantial purchases.For more information about the study, visitAbout the America's Most Trusted® StudyThe Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted® study is the most extensive and longest-running independent research program seeking to understand consumers' opinions. Lifestory Research conducts an annual survey in which people anonymously assess brands encountered while searching for specific products. This research uses the highest-quality social and opinion science practices to provide consumer-driven data insights. America's Most Trusted® is a registered trademark of Lifestory Corporation. For more information, visit .About Lifestory Research®Leaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only helpful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and their audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands, and the science of influence. We use quantitative and qualitative research to create customer insights, drive innovation, deliver brand strategy, and move people forward. For more information, please visit .About Lifestory Research® and America's Most Trusted® Advertising/Promotional Rules:/press-release-info-rulesAny information extracted from this release for use by the media must be accompanied by a statement identifying Lifestory Research as the source. No advertising or promotional use of the information in this release is permitted without the express prior written consent of Lifestory Research.

