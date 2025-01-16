Impact Environmental Acquires PT Consultants To Expand Expertise And Better Serve Clients

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LYNDHURST, N.J., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Impact Environmental, a leader in environmental consulting, remediation and regulatory compliance services, is excited to announce its of the engineering and consulting division of PT Consultants, Inc., a trusted name in consulting and engineering. This strategic move combines the expertise and resources of both organizations, providing enhanced services and expanded geographic coverage for new and existing clients.

With this

merger, Impact Environmental and PT Consultants will offer an expanded portfolio of services, including an increase in existing Licensed Site Remediation Professional (LSRP) and Professional Engineering (PE) capabilities.

PT Consultants

will continue to service its soil transportation and disposal clients as it has

been since 2004.

Brad Summerville has been appointed Vice President of Impact Closures and will oversee the company's New Jersey operations, ensuring the successful integration of services and a continued focus on client satisfaction.

"After 44 years in the industry managing a consulting and engineering firm alongside disposal services, I'm slowing down to semi-retire and focus on the disposal services side of the business. It's been a pleasure working with so many of you. After years of searching for the right fit for our clients and employees, I'm confident Impact Environmental will continue delivering practical solutions to complex environmental challenges. Thank you for your support over the years, and I wish you all continued success. I'll remain available to assist during the transition." - Paul Moscatello, PT Consultants.

"After 35 years of organic growth, we are excited to announce the acquisition of PT Consultants. We remain committed to the values that have earned us our reputation-delivering tailored, high-quality solutions to our clients. This acquisition represents a shared vision to build a stronger, more capable platform that will deliver even greater value to our clients, partners, and stakeholders. We look forward to leveraging our combined strengths for continued success." - Kevin Kleaka, Impact Environmental

This collaboration enables

Impact

to grow

its footprint

in key markets while enhancing

the

ability to support complex environmental

projects

with innovative and client-centered solutions.

