Russians Attack Kharkiv With Drones, Casualties Reported

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On January 16, the Russian forces launched drone on Kharkiv resulting in injuries.

Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram , as per Ukrinform.

"Enemy UAV strikes were recorded in Kharkiv. There are casualties," the post stated.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov confirmed that drone debris fell in Kharkiv's Slobidskyi district. "Following the crash of a UAV in Kharkiv's Slobidskyi district, three people have been injured. Information about damages is being clarified," the mayor noted.

An explosion in Kharkiv was heard at 15:07.

"The strike hit a roadway, damaging four vehicles. Currently, three people are reported injured," Terekhov added later.

Preliminary reports indicate the attack was carried out using a Molniya drone.

"As of now, the strike on Kharkiv was likely carried out by Russian forces using a Molniya UAV," Terekhov stated.

Earlier on January 16, debris from downed drones was found in five districts of Kyiv.