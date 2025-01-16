King Faisal Specialist Hospital And Research Centre Performs The World's First Robotic-Assisted Artificial Heart Pump Implantation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)





RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSHRC) in Riyadh has successfully performed the world's first robotic-assisted implantation of an artificial heart pump (HeartMate 3) developed by Abbott, a groundbreaking procedure that marks a significant advancement in medical technology and patient care.

The surgery was performed on a 35-year-old man who had been hospitalized for 120 days due to advanced heart failure, which had also led to kidney and lung function deterioration. Thanks to this innovative surgical procedure, the patient is now on track to fulfill his dream of returning home to his family.

The procedure was led by Dr. Feras Khaliel, head of cardiac surgery and director of the hospital's Robotics and Minimally Invasive Surgery Program. The patient spent only four days in the intensive care unit, a stark contrast to the 26-day average for similar procedures performed with traditional surgical methods. Recovery time is also expected to be significantly reduced, with discharge anticipated within 10 days instead of the usual 63 days required for conventional interventions.

Dr. Bjorn Zoega, deputy CEO of KFSHRC, remarked: "This milestone demonstrates our ability to balance bold innovation with strict safety measures, delivering cutting-edge medical solutions that redefine the possibilities in healthcare." He added that this achievement solidifies Saudi Arabia's position as a global leader in medical innovation.

Dr. Khaliel emphasized the precision and safety of robotic-assisted surgery, noting that the patient experienced no infections or bleeding during or after the operation. "The patient was amazed at the minimal scarring, reflecting the advanced capabilities of robotic technology," he said.

"We are honored to have partnered with KFSHRC in Saudi Arabia on this transformative initiative, with underscores the pivotal role of health technology in improving lives and enhancing health outcomes", said Keith Boettiger, VP for Abbott's heart failure business. "This achievement aligns with Abbott's commitment to empowering people to live healthier, fuller lives."

This success builds on KFSHRC's legacy of global achievements, including the world's first fully robotic heart transplant and robotic liver transplantation. These milestones underscore KFSHRC's commitment to pioneering innovation and further cement its status as a global leader in specialized healthcare.

It is noteworthy that KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 20th globally in the list of the world's top 250 Academic Medical Centers for the second consecutive year and has been recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East, according to the 2024 Brand Finance rankings. Additionally, in the same year, it was ranked among the world's best 250 hospitals and included in the World's Best Smart Hospitals list for 2025 by Newsweek magazine.

