Teleperformance Achieves Enterprise-Wide Corporate Social Responsibility Certification From Verego For 11Th Consecutive Year

announced today that it received enterprise-wide Social Responsibility Standard (SRS) certification from Verego for the 11th consecutive year. Verego recognized TP among the top leaders across all five SRS categories – leadership, ethics, people, community and the environment. The company also surpassed industry benchmarks for transparency and its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) management system.

Teleperformance (TP), a global leader in digital business services, consistently seeks to blend the best of advanced technology with human empathy to deliver enhanced customer care that is simpler, faster, and safer for the world's biggest brands and their customers. The Group's comprehensive, AI-powered service portfolio ranges from front office customer care to back-office functions, including operations consulting and high-value digital transformation services.

"TP continues to be among the leaders in its industry across all assessed areas, achieving the highest available scores for its people practices, ethics structures and community engagement activities. Its commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility is particularly evident in the implementation of its Responsible Sourcing programme, monitoring of suppliers' CSR performance, and its structured approach to Human Rights Risk Management," said Fran McNulty, Lead Certification Assessor at Verego.

The enterprise-wide SRS re-certification is based upon an assessment report TP provided Verego regarding its globally diverse operations. From there, Verego reviewed more than 100 corporate materials regarding TP's CSR activities and its approaches, policies, procedures and processes. Verego developed its SRS standard in accordance with other prominent world standards such as the Global Reporting Initiative and the UN Global Compact.

Verego is a partner of Goodbody Clearstream, an ESG consultancy offering corporate sustainability and carbon management services.

is a global leader in digital business services which consistently seeks to blend the best of advanced technology with human empathy to deliver enhanced customer care that is simpler, faster, and safer for the world's biggest brands and their customers. The Group's comprehensive, AI-powered service portfolio ranges from front office customer care to back-office functions, including operations consulting and high-value digital transformation services. It also offers a range of specialized services such as collections, interpreting and localization, visa and consular services, and recruitment process outsourcing services. The teams of multilingual, inspired, and passionate experts and advisors, spread in close to 100 countries, as well as the Group's local presence allows it to be a force of good in supporting communities, clients, and the environment. In 2023, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €8,345 million (US$9 billion) and net profit of €602 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350, MSCI Global Standard and Euronext Tech Leaders. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the CAC 40 ESG since September 2022, the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and the S&P Global 1200 ESG index since 2017.

