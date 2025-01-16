Dean Langford Appointed Metlase Managing Director

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OXFORD, United Kingdom, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unipart has announced Dean Langford has been appointed MetLase Managing Director.

MetLase is a Unipart company delivering optimised engineering, smart and assembly solutions for safety and mission critical industries.

Dean brings more than 20 years' experience in senior engineering, manufacturing and management, a strong track-record of developing high performing, multi-disciplined teams throughout the manufacturing chain, and leading businesses through periods of significant strategic and operational growth in the UK and EMEA.

Dean previously held senior roles for businesses including McLaren Racing, Cullum Detuners, Ishida Europe, and now joins Unipart from Safetykleen where he was Managing Director.

He will lead the strategic development and growth of MetLase's engineering solutions for safety and mission critical industries, and accelerate go-to-market opportunities for a growing portfolio of manufacturing optimisation, robotics and automation solutions.

Dr David McGorman , Unipart Technologies Group Managing Director , said:“I am really pleased to add Dean to the Unipart leadership team and have his experience leading our MetLase business into the future.

“His technical background, coupled with experience in applying continuous improvement, quality and safety best practices across manufacturing and engineering operations will support the ongoing development of MetLase's unique smart manufacturing and optimised tooling and assembly solutions for customers in Unipart's target markets, including automotive, healthcare, aerospace and defence, technology, and rail.”

Dean Langford, MetLase Managing Director , said:“I am delighted to be joining MetLase , a Unipart Company with a fantastic reputation in British manufacturing, and a portfolio of solutions to optimise productivity, efficiency and sustainability across the end-to-end engineering and manufacturing supply chain.

“At the heart of this reputation are teams of great people and a culture that strives for continuous improvement and adding value to customers. I am really looking forward to working with our engineers and technology specialists, to further understand the needs of our customers and target markets, and ensure we are set up with a strategy to exceed these customer needs and deliver scalable solutions that drive the business forwards.”

