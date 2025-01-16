Netanyahu determined to initiate prolonged military assault on Gaza

(MENAFN) Had it not been for the events of October 7, it’s possible that Netanyahu would have engineered such an incident himself, as he was determined to initiate a prolonged military assault on Gaza. This marked a deviation from the typical Zionist approach, which usually favors quick, decisive campaigns. Netanyahu's goal was to exploit the tragic narrative of child casualties and the biased Western coverage to rally global leaders, particularly from the US, UK, Germany, France, Japan, Canada, and others. This strategy aimed to bolster his standing while attempting to reoccupy Gaza and weaken its military presence, all while securing continuous support for his aggressive plans against the besieged Palestinian people.



The United States has been the primary enabler of Israeli aggression throughout the Gaza conflict, providing unprecedented military aid, including equipment, aircraft, warships, and ammunition, which played a direct role in sustaining the violence. The US also shielded Israel diplomatically, using its veto power in the UN Security Council to block resolutions calling for an end to the violence. This combination of military and political support allowed Netanyahu to pursue a strategy of prolonging the war, causing the highest number of civilian casualties and widespread destruction, leaving Gaza in ruins. The civilian death toll has surpassed 45,000, with even more wounded, while the international community largely stood silent, hindered by its relations with the US.



Despite efforts by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to broker a ceasefire, these attempts largely served as distractions and did not produce tangible results. However, the dynamics shifted after the Democratic Party's loss to Trump, which altered the political calculations in Washington. Trump's clear stance on reshaping global politics through strategic deals and prioritizing US interests, including ending the Gaza conflict, prompted Biden's administration to seek a ceasefire to avoid political repercussions and influence the upcoming US elections. As a result, both US administrations have ultimately aligned in pushing for a ceasefire agreement.

MENAFN16012025000045015687ID1109097384