Qatari Premier meets with negotiators from Hamas, Israeli delegation

(MENAFN) Qatari Prime and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani met with negotiators from Hamas and the Israeli delegation to accelerate efforts toward a ceasefire and the release of prisoners, according to Qatari media. The agreement includes Qatar and Egypt overseeing the return of displaced people from southern Gaza to the north. It also specifies that Israel’s withdrawal from the Netzarim axis will occur in stages.



Sources indicated that Hamas, through mediators, requested that a specific timetable be set for Israel’s withdrawal from designated areas, with the first phase of the Israeli pullback taking place 700 meters into Gaza from the border. Under the first phase of the agreement, 33 Israeli prisoners will be released, while Israel will free approximately 2,000 prisoners, including 250 serving life sentences and nearly 1,000 detainees captured after October 7.



Additionally, Israel has agreed to allow the wounded in Gaza to travel abroad for medical treatment, and the Rafah crossing will open seven days after the first phase begins.

