EU joins Switzerland in ‘Military Schengen’

(MENAFN) The European Council has approved Switzerland's participation in the EU's Military Mobility project, which facilitates the movement of military personnel and equipment across Western Europe. This move follows Switzerland's application for the project in September 2024 and its expected formal membership after finalizing an administrative agreement.



The Military Mobility initiative, part of the EU's PESCO defense program, is sometimes referred to as "Military Schengen" due to its similarities with the EU's borderless travel zone. Switzerland will become the fifth non-EU country to join, following Canada, Norway, the US, and the UK.



Despite Switzerland's long-standing neutrality, its increasing ties to NATO and support for EU sanctions against Russia, particularly regarding the Ukraine conflict, have raised concerns. The conservative Swiss People’s Party has criticized the move, warning that Switzerland's sovereignty is at risk. Defense Minister Viola Amherd, who has advocated for stronger connections with NATO, has faced backlash from opposition parties.

