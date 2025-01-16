Biden claims America is winning

(MENAFN) Outgoing US President Joe Biden stated that his tenure has made America stronger and its adversaries weaker. Speaking at the Department of State, Biden reflected on his foreign policy achievements, emphasizing the growth of America's global influence without resorting to war. He claimed that the United States is now outperforming its competition worldwide.



Biden highlighted his handling of the Ukraine conflict as a major success, mentioning his 2023 visit to Kyiv, making him the first US president to visit a war zone not controlled by American forces. He noted that his administration’s efforts helped defend Ukraine and avoid a broader war between nuclear powers.



The president also pointed to his actions in the Middle East, crediting the US for weakening rivals like Iran and Syria, while positioning the country to better compete with China. He asserted that China will never surpass the US militarily or economically. Biden also touted America’s expanding alliances, although he acknowledged the strengthening ties between countries like Russia, China, and North Korea, attributing this shift to their own weaknesses.



Biden concluded by reaffirming his leadership in preventing a war-torn Afghanistan from becoming his successor’s responsibility, referencing the chaotic US withdrawal early in his presidency.

