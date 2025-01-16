Slovak Premier threatens Ukraine assistance veto

(MENAFN) Slovak Prime Robert Fico has threatened to veto EU-wide aid initiatives for Ukraine and take individual actions against the country following a gas transit dispute. Fico’s warning came in response to Ukraine's decision to cut off Russian gas transit to the EU, affecting several countries, including Slovakia, Italy, and Austria.



In an interview with Slovak broadcaster ta3, Fico criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, warning that if Ukraine continues to harm the EU for reasons, Slovakia would block any aid to Ukraine in EU negotiations. The Slovak leader also suggested other retaliatory measures, including halting emergency electricity supplies, ceasing humanitarian aid, or cutting benefits for Ukrainian refugees in Slovakia.



Fico, a vocal critic of Western support for Ukraine, has long argued that the country cannot win the war against Russia through military means and should pursue diplomacy instead. Since taking office in late 2023, he halted military aid to Ukraine and vowed to block Ukraine’s NATO membership.



The gas row has further strained relations between Slovakia and Ukraine, with Slovakia relying heavily on Russian gas passing through Ukrainian territory. Ukraine has refused to renew its gas contract with Russia, seeking to reduce Russian profits.

