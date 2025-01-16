Australian PM Reshuffles Cabinet Ahead Of Election

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) CANBERRA, Jan 16 (NNN-AAP) – Australian Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, announced a cabinet reshuffle today, following a minister's early retirement, ahead of the general election, which must be held by May.

Albanese announced the changes of“a strong, united and stable cabinet government” following the foreshadowed resignation of Bill Shorten as National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) and services minister.

Social Services Minister, Amanda Rishworth will take the additional role as the NDIS minister, one of Shorten's current ministerial portfolios, with Anne Aly to become the minister assisting the NDIS minister.

Finance Minister, Katy Gallagher will also take the additional role to become the government services minister, another of Shorten's current portfolios.

Furthermore, Aged Care and Sport Minister, Anika Wells, has been promoted to the Cabinet, Albanese announced.

A swearing-in ceremony will be held in Canberra next Monday, with the governor-general to stamp the changes.

After 17 years in parliament, including six years of leading the Australian Labour Party, Shorten will become vice-chancellor at the University of Canberra.

Speaking of his retirement earlier than expected, Shorten told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation that, the timing is right and it allows the prime minister to name new minister or ministers, and so, the team heading into the election can be established before Parliament returns on Feb 4.– NNN-AAP

