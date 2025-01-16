Little Stars Shine Bright At Azerbaijan Kids Fashion Show 2025
Date
1/16/2025 6:11:27 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
Read more
Azerbaijan Kids fashion Show 2025 has taken place in Baku,
bringing together young models, Azernews
reports.
Organized by Star Kids Group, the event gathered children aged 4
to 14. Azerbaijan Kids Fashion Show 2025 was not just a fashion
contest, but a true adventure centered around the ambitions,
dreams, and first steps of children into the world of big art.
Eighty-two young models-36 girls and 46 boys-showcased their
talents on a runway that became the center of the universe for a
moment. The audience couldn't help but be delighted watching the
little stars mastering the art of walking the runway, just as their
adult counterparts had done, many of whom have graced the pages of
fashion magazines.
"Our goal is not only to nurture the creative potential of
children and young people with special abilities but also to
present them first in our country and then abroad," noted the
director of Star Kids Group, Aygun Aliyeva.
The jury included Chairperson of the Public Organization "Women
Entrepreneurs of Azerbaijan," Zenfira Ageyeva; Honored Artist Almaz
Alasgarova; fashion designers Shalala Magsudova and Leyla Ahmadova;
entrepreneur Narmin Abbasova; Deputy Chair of the Board of the
International Organization of Humanistic Pedagogy, Afgana Aliyeva;
actor and TV presenter Shahriyar Abilov; and the winner of
Azerbaijan Kids Fashion Show 2023 and Azerbaijan Kids Best Model
2023, Jahan Gurban.
Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day,
and Milli.
MENAFN16012025000195011045ID1109097122
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.