Kriti Sanon Is Missing 'The Crew' Consisting Of Kareena & Tabu As The Film Turns 1

Mumbai, March 29 (IANS) This day last year, Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor, and Tabu's heist comedy-drama, 'The Crew' reached the audience in theatres on March 29, 2024.

Reflecting on her experience of playing Divya Rana in the movie, Kriti dropped a few fun memories from the shoot.

The stunner recalled that she had to chop off her hair to play the air hostess in the drama. She further mentioned that she had a blast working alongside co-stars Kareena and Tabu.

Kriti wrote on her IG, "From chopping my hair short for Divya Rana, to the super cool styling by the passionate @rheakapoor to working with the incredible legends @tabutiful and @kareenakapoorkhan, to the boss lady @ektarkapoor saying“we're gonna open double digit” and thus creating history!! Such well written scenes of 3 unapologetic women having a blast and ofcourse the food and the masti on set!! Missing my crew today!! Happy 1Year Girlsss! And of course the fabulous men too..@diljitdosanjh @rajoosworld @anilskapoor."

In addition to this, producer Rhea Kapoor dropped a black and white video featuring Tabu, Kareena, and Kriti on social media with the song 'Choli Ke Peeche' playing in the backdrop.

“Happy one year to my history making, record-shattering #CREW #oneyearofcrew #crew,” Rhea penned in the caption.

Sonam Kapoor also praised her sister Rhea for her brilliance. Re-sharing Rhea's video on her Instagram stories, Sonam wrote,“My sister is brilliant.”

Made under the direction of Rajesh A Krishnan, the project has been produced by Ekta Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Digvijay Purohit under the banners of Balaji Motion Pictures and Anil Kapoor Films & Communication Network.

Apart from Kriti, Kareena, and Tabu, the movie also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in ancillary roles.

'The Crew' revolves around three air hostesses who end up getting involved in a gold smuggling operation. The drama is believed to be a parody of Vijay Mallya-owned Kingfisher Airlines, which closed down due to bankruptcy and non-payment of dues and salaries to employees.